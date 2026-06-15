Groupe ADP reports traffic growth for May

The airport operator saw an uptick in passenger traffic last month, navigating a landscape of geopolitical instability in the Middle East.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/15/2026 at 12:19 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The company noted that May 2026 was impacted by flight schedule adjustments and restrictions on access to certain airspaces. However, Groupe ADP observed that the disruptions seen since March are gradually easing, characterized by a recovery in flight movements and improved load factors. Other regions remain primarily influenced by capacity adjustments from various airlines.



Under these conditions, total traffic across all platforms operated by the group rose by 1.2%, reaching 32.8m passengers. At Paris Aeroport, Groupe ADP recorded a 1% increase in traffic, welcoming a total of 9.5m passengers.



The company stated it is closely monitoring the evolving geopolitical situation and its potential short, medium, and long-term consequences for air travel. At this stage, the effects remain uncertain, particularly regarding traffic shifts and the impact of rising fuel prices.