Groupe CRIT posts 1.8% revenue growth in the first half of 2026

The Group's consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2026 came to €880.7m, up 1.2% from the same period in 2025 (+1.4% organic growth).



In France, revenue of €481.0m was stable compared with the second quarter of 2025.



International operations posted 3.1% growth at constant scope and exchange rates, with revenue of nearly €400m.



Overall for the first half, revenue came in at €1,666.4m, up 1.8% (2.3% at constant scope and exchange rates) compared with the first half of 2025.



In temporary staffing (87.2% of total activity), second-quarter revenue came to €767.9m, up 1.8% from the same quarter of 2025 (+2.0% organic).



Cumulatively over the first six months of the fiscal year, revenue generated in temporary staffing in France and internationally totaled €1,450.3m, up 2.2% (+2.7% organic).



Airport activities (13.2% of total activity) posted revenue of €116.5m (-3.0% at constant scope and exchange rates). Cumulatively, over the first six months of the fiscal year, airport revenue was stable at €223.3m.