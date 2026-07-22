The Group's consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2026 came to €880.7m, up 1.2% from the same period in 2025 (+1.4% organic growth).
In France, revenue of €481.0m was stable compared with the second quarter of 2025.
International operations posted 3.1% growth at constant scope and exchange rates, with revenue of nearly €400m.
Overall for the first half, revenue came in at €1,666.4m, up 1.8% (2.3% at constant scope and exchange rates) compared with the first half of 2025.
In temporary staffing (87.2% of total activity), second-quarter revenue came to €767.9m, up 1.8% from the same quarter of 2025 (+2.0% organic).
Cumulatively over the first six months of the fiscal year, revenue generated in temporary staffing in France and internationally totaled €1,450.3m, up 2.2% (+2.7% organic).
Airport activities (13.2% of total activity) posted revenue of €116.5m (-3.0% at constant scope and exchange rates). Cumulatively, over the first six months of the fiscal year, airport revenue was stable at €223.3m.
Groupe CRIT specializes in temporary work services. The group also provides airport assistance. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- temporary work services (86.3%): intended for industry, services and building and civil engineering works. At the end of 2025, the group had a network of 800 branches located primarily in France (475);
- airport assistance (13.7%): assistance for aircraft (towing, luggage loading and unloading, fuel and other supplies, etc.), for passengers (registration, security, and luggage handling), and for traffic (flight plan establishment, load control, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (55%), Italy (24.5%), the United States (6.4%), Spain and Portugal (4.6%), Switzerland (4.1%), the United Kingdom (2.3%), Africa (2.2%) and other (0.9%).
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