Supported by growth in net gaming revenue and contributions from new establishments, including its new Parisian club opened in May, the gaming specialist recorded a slight increase in activity for the second quarter. The group is scheduled to publish its full half-year results on June 30.
Groupe Partouche reported consolidated revenue of 109.5 million euros for the second quarter of its 2026 fiscal year, up 2.5% compared to the 106.9 million euros recorded a year earlier. Net gaming revenue (NGR) rose by 1.7% to 84.5 million euros, compared with 83.1 million euros in the second quarter of 2025.
Gross gaming revenue (GGR) reached 182.1 million euros, up 1.9% year-on-year. On a like-for-like basis, excluding the contribution of the Casino Partouche Cannes 3.14 and the Cotonou casino, the group's GGR increased by 1% to 178.2 million euros.
In France, GGR rose by 1.6% to 163.1 million euros. Slot machine revenue declined by 1.7% to 125.8 million euros, impacted by the closure of the Berck casino since January 1, 2026. Conversely, table games recorded strong growth of 14.8% to 37.3 million euros, driven notably by the Annemasse, Divonne, Saint-Amand-les-Eaux, and La Tour-de-Salvagny casinos, as well as the solid performance of the Cannes establishments.
International GGR increased by 4.5% to 18.9 million euros. Online gaming activities surged by 26.0% to 7.1 million euros, while the Cotonou casino in Benin saw its GGR increase 4.4-fold year-on-year. The Swiss casino in Meyrin, however, was penalized by major renovation work.
Partouche also highlighted the launch of its new Parisian club, which opened on May 12 on Avenue de la Grande-Armée. The group stated that this establishment, presented as the capital's largest gaming club, aims to become a European benchmark for poker through its partnership with Texapoker.
Groupe Partouche is the leading French casino operator. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- gaming operations (90.2%): gambling tables, slot machines (4,996 machines owned in France at the end of October 2025), etc. The group also develops operation of on-line games and pari-mutuel betting activity;
- hotels (6.8%);
- other (3%): primarily real estate management.
At the end of October 2025, the group was operating 43 casinos located in France (39), Switzerland, Belgium, Tunisia and Benin.
France accounts for 88.1% of net sales.
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