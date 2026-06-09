Groupe Partouche reports modest growth in Q2

Supported by growth in net gaming revenue and contributions from new establishments, including its new Parisian club opened in May, the gaming specialist recorded a slight increase in activity for the second quarter. The group is scheduled to publish its full half-year results on June 30.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/09/2026 at 12:22 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Groupe Partouche reported consolidated revenue of 109.5 million euros for the second quarter of its 2026 fiscal year, up 2.5% compared to the 106.9 million euros recorded a year earlier. Net gaming revenue (NGR) rose by 1.7% to 84.5 million euros, compared with 83.1 million euros in the second quarter of 2025.



Gross gaming revenue (GGR) reached 182.1 million euros, up 1.9% year-on-year. On a like-for-like basis, excluding the contribution of the Casino Partouche Cannes 3.14 and the Cotonou casino, the group's GGR increased by 1% to 178.2 million euros.



In France, GGR rose by 1.6% to 163.1 million euros. Slot machine revenue declined by 1.7% to 125.8 million euros, impacted by the closure of the Berck casino since January 1, 2026. Conversely, table games recorded strong growth of 14.8% to 37.3 million euros, driven notably by the Annemasse, Divonne, Saint-Amand-les-Eaux, and La Tour-de-Salvagny casinos, as well as the solid performance of the Cannes establishments.



International GGR increased by 4.5% to 18.9 million euros. Online gaming activities surged by 26.0% to 7.1 million euros, while the Cotonou casino in Benin saw its GGR increase 4.4-fold year-on-year. The Swiss casino in Meyrin, however, was penalized by major renovation work.



Partouche also highlighted the launch of its new Parisian club, which opened on May 12 on Avenue de la Grande-Armée. The group stated that this establishment, presented as the capital's largest gaming club, aims to become a European benchmark for poker through its partnership with Texapoker.