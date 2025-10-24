Over the first nine months of the year, Groupe SEB reported operating profit of €267m, down 39.8% y-o-y. The operating margin stood at 4.7%, compared with 7.8% a year earlier.



The decline in ROPA in Q3 amounted to 26.2%, or €148m.



9m sales reached €5,664m, down 1.1% on a reported basis and stable LFL. Q3 sales fell by 3.5% on a reported basis and by 1.2% on an organic basis.



The decline was more pronounced in North America (-8.3% at constant exchange rates over nine months), which was penalized by a wait-and-see attitude among distributors in an uncertain customs environment. Conversely, China posted growth of 3.4% over the period.



"Our ambition is clear: to return to our sustainable growth trajectory and profitability standards. With this in mind, we are launching a plan to continue our investments for the future, accelerate our growth and simplify our organizations, including approximately €200m in recurring savings by 2027. This plan is a catalyst for our collective future success," it said.



The outlook for the year is confirmed: the group expects stable to slightly positive organic sales growth and anticipates EBITDA of between €550m and €600m. The cost-saving initiatives already underway will be amplified by the end of 2025.