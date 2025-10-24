Over the first nine months of the year, Groupe SEB reported operating profit of €267m, down 39.8% y-o-y. The operating margin stood at 4.7%, compared with 7.8% a year earlier.
The decline in ROPA in Q3 amounted to 26.2%, or €148m.
9m sales reached €5,664m, down 1.1% on a reported basis and stable LFL. Q3 sales fell by 3.5% on a reported basis and by 1.2% on an organic basis.
The decline was more pronounced in North America (-8.3% at constant exchange rates over nine months), which was penalized by a wait-and-see attitude among distributors in an uncertain customs environment. Conversely, China posted growth of 3.4% over the period.
"Our ambition is clear: to return to our sustainable growth trajectory and profitability standards. With this in mind, we are launching a plan to continue our investments for the future, accelerate our growth and simplify our organizations, including approximately €200m in recurring savings by 2027. This plan is a catalyst for our collective future success," it said.
The outlook for the year is confirmed: the group expects stable to slightly positive organic sales growth and anticipates EBITDA of between €550m and €600m. The cost-saving initiatives already underway will be amplified by the end of 2025.
The world leader in Small Domestic Equipment, SEB S.A. is backed by 40 emblematic brands (Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, etc.). Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- consumer products and equipment (88.2%): cookware (frying pans, saucepans, pressure cookers, utensils, etc.), small electrical appliances (electric cookware; deep fryers, rice cookers, pressure cookers, etc.), beverage preparation equipment (refrigerators, freezers, etc.), beverage preparation equipment (coffee makers, kettles, etc.), food preparation equipment (blenders, food processors, etc.), small non-cooking appliances (linen care equipment, hoovers, fans, etc.) and personal care equipment (hairdressing and depilatory appliances, etc.). Net sales by geographical region are split between Western Europe (34.7%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (16.5%), China (26.1%), Asia (6.6%), North America (11.2%) and South America (4.9%);
- professional cookware and equipment (11.8%): hot and cold drinks preparation equipment, professional cooking equipment, cookware and kitchen utensils, hotel equipment.
At the end of 2024, the group had 44 production sites worldwide.
