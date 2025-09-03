The US specialist in contact lenses and fertility products is going through its worst phase in almost three years. The steady growth trajectory that reassured analysts and investors in recent years appears much more fragile in 2025.

Like Alcon, its Swiss competitor, is having a particularly tough year. Since January, the stock has lost over a quarter of its value. The first half of the year had already been marked by a reduction of forecasts for the two main divisions: CooperVision, which specializes in soft contact lenses, and CooperSurgical, which is active in medical devices, contraception, and cryopreservation.

Signs of weakness were therefore already visible, and expectations for Q3 (ending in late July) were deliberately modest. However, investors were still hoping for a reassuring statement from management that would provide some visibility. Despite this, the group still disappointed: results are below expectations, targets have been reduced once again, and the combined effect of tariffs and price pressure points to a difficult end to the year.

The year 2025 is therefore likely to mark a break in Cooper's usually linear growth trajectory. However, the company has proven its resilience in the past, particularly during the Covid pandemic when it overcame an initial setback in its business. The Cooper Companies still has the resources to surprise and get back on track. The group is betting big on moving upmarket with, for example, innovations designed to improve lens oxygenation or better treat dry eye syndrome. New growth drivers are also emerging in high value-added segments, such as myopia management in children.

However, these avenues are not enough to offset the immediate difficulties. The Cooper Companies has to contend with additional costs related to customs duties, estimated at $24m, while its competitor Alcon, whose revenues are more than twice the size, estimates the impact at around $100m.

Clearly, in the near term, The Cooper Companies lacks catalysts. The stock's valuation remains high, at over 30x earnings, but it is already significantly lower than the multiples seen just a few weeks ago. This seems fully justified, and it would undoubtedly take a pleasant surprise when the Q4 results are published to bring about a real turnaround. This conclusion also applies to Alcon, which is going through equally difficult times.





