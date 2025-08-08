GlaxoSmithKline announced on Friday that it would receive a payment of $370m following the patent settlement agreement on messenger RNA reached yesterday between CureVac and BioNTech.



Under the terms of the agreement, GSK will also receive a 1% royalty on US sales of mRNA vaccines against influenza, Covid-19 and combinations thereof marketed by BioNTech and Pfizer, with retroactive effect from the beginning of 2025.



These decisions are part of the existing license agreement between GSK and CureVac, under which GSK has been responsible since last year for the development, manufacturing and global commercialization rights for the flu and Covid-19 vaccine candidates, including combination formulations, developed by CureVac



In addition, if BioNTech's acquisition of CureVac is successfully completed, the ANRm litigation between the two companies outside the United States would also be settled, meaning that GSK could receive an additional $130m and a 1% royalty on future sales outside the United States of BioNTech and Pfizer products.



Finally, GSK said it had entered into a sale agreement to contribute its approximately 16.6 million shares in CureVac in connection with BioNTech's tender offer for the German biopharmaceutical company.



On the London Stock Exchange, GSK shares rose about 1% on Friday morning after these announcements.