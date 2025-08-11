GSK announced on Monday that the US FDA has granted priority review for the approval of gepotidacin, a new-generation antibiotic, for the treatment of gonorrhea, a sexually transmitted infection whose resurgence has been a concern for the World Health Organization (WHO) for several years.



The British biopharmaceutical group said the Food and Drug Administration had granted priority review to the registration application for this oral tablet for the treatment of uncomplicated urogenital gonorrhea in individuals aged 12 years and older and weighing at least 45 kg.



The final decision by the US health authority is expected on 11 December 2025.



Gépotidacin, discovered by GSK researchers, had already been approved by the FDA in March 2025 for the treatment of urinary tract infections.



In a press release, GSK said that its application for the treatment of gonorrhea is based on the results of a Phase III study - recently published in the medical journal The Lancet - which showed that its drug was non-inferior to the current standard treatment, with a success rate of 92.6% higher than that of the combination of intramuscular ceftriaxone and oral azithromycin.



In the US alone, some 600,000 people were affected by the disease in 2023, according to CDC figures.



If left untreated, gonorrhea can lead to infertility in both men and women, as well as other sexual and reproductive health complications. It also increases the risk of HIV infection.