GSK and Spero Therapeutics announce positive results from a pivotal Phase III study evaluating tebipenem HBr, an investigational oral carbapenem antibiotic for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs), including pyelonephritis. The trial, which was stopped early for efficacy, demonstrated the non-inferiority of oral tebipenem HBr (600 mg) compared to intravenous imipenem-cilastatin (500 mg).
The overall success rate was 58.5% compared to 60.2% for intravenous treatment, with a comparable safety profile.
According to Tony Wood, Chief Scientific Officer at GSK, this data shows that "oral treatment can be as effective as intravenous treatment for cUTI."
The results will be submitted to the US regulatory authorities in Q4 2025 for marketing authorization. If approved, tebipenem HBr would become the first oral carbapenem available in the US.
GSK and Spero publish positive results for experimental antibiotic
Published on 10/21/2025 at 04:51 am EDT
