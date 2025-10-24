GSK announces that the US FDA has approved Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin-blmf), in combination with bortezomib and dexamethasone, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after at least two prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory agent.



The approval is based on the results of a Phase III trial that showed a 51% reduction in the risk of death and a threefold increase in progression-free survival (31.3 months versus 10.4 months), compared with a daratumumab-based combination.



Tony Wood, Chief Scientific Officer at GSK, believes this decision is "a major milestone" that responds to an urgent need for new treatment options.



The clinical program is continuing to evaluate the potential of Blenrep in earlier lines of treatment, with new data expected from 2028.



















