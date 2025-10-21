GSK announces that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has issued a favorable opinion for the authorization of Shingrix, its recombinant vaccine against shingles, in a new pre-filled syringe formulation.
This version simplifies administration by eliminating the manual reconstitution of the two vials currently required.
Marketing authorization by the European Commission is expected in December 2025. According to Tony Wood, Chief Scientific Officer at GSK, this development "will make it easier for healthcare professionals and enhance protection against shingles," which affects approximately 1.7 million people each year in Europe.
This positive opinion is based on data confirming the technical comparability between the two presentations.
GSK receives positive opinion from CHMP for Shingrix in pre-filled syringe
Published on 10/21/2025 at 04:58 am EDT
GSK announces that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has issued a favorable opinion for the authorization of Shingrix, its recombinant vaccine against shingles, in a new pre-filled syringe formulation.