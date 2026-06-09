For GSK, buying Nuvalent is a $10.6bn wager that precision oncology can supply what big pharma prizes most: growth before the patent cliff bites, credibility in a field it once retreated from, and a pipeline that looks unusually close to market.

The British drugmaker will pay $124 a share in cash, funding the transaction mainly with new and existing debt facilities plus cash on hand. It will also inherit Nuvalent's low-single-digit royalty obligations to Royalty Pharma and Deerfield.

The price looks generous, but not irrational. Nuvalent offers three things that pharmaceutical buyers find difficult to assemble quickly: late-stage cancer assets, a coherent scientific platform and exposure to molecularly defined forms of non-small-cell lung cancer. Its lead drugs, including zidesamtinib and neladalkib, are designed to treat tumours driven by ROS1 and ALK alterations: small patient populations, but ones where targeted therapies can command high prices and rapid adoption if data are strong.

Luke Miels, GSK's new chief executive, has described the transaction as "unusual" because it brings multiple products in a single deal, Reuters reports. That is the point. Big pharma often buys a single molecule and hopes it can be stretched into a franchise. Here GSK is buying something closer to a ready-made foothold in next-generation lung-cancer treatment.

The long road back to oncology

GSK's history in cancer has been uneven. A decade ago, the company shifted much of its oncology business to Novartis, part of a wider reshaping that left GSK better known for vaccines, respiratory drugs and HIV medicines than for cancer. Since then it has been trying to rebuild. The purchase of Tesaro in 2019 brought Zejula, a PARP inhibitor, but also reminded investors that oncology is unforgiving: competition, trial setbacks and reimbursement pressure can quickly dull the shine of an expensive acquisition.

More recently, GSK has sharpened its ambitions. Its public targets include more than £40bn in annual sales by 2031, and oncology has become one of the pillars of its research and development strategy. Nuvalent fits this narrative neatly. The company, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has focused on precisely targeted small-molecule kinase inhibitors intended to overcome resistance, reduce off-target toxicity and penetrate the brain, which is important because lung cancer often spreads there.

There is also a timing advantage. GSK says the acquisition should be accretive to sales and core operating profit in 2027, and to core earnings per share in 2029. Investors are watching the company's ability to grow through the later years of the decade, as competition and patent expiries threaten some established revenue streams.

GSK doesn't "need" Nuvalent

GSK expects low-single-digit dilution to core earnings per share from 2026 to 2028, as it absorbs financing costs and ramps investment behind Nuvalent's products. Management has sought to reassure shareholders by reaffirming the expected 70p dividend for 2026 and leaving unchanged its full-year 2026 guidance for 7-9% growth in core operating profit and core EPS.

Miels noted that GSK does not need Nuvalent to hit its £40bn sales goal by 2031, but that it needs deals like this to make the target more durable. In other words, Nuvalent is not a rescue act, but an attempt to upgrade the quality of growth.