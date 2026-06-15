GSK slips despite positive analysis from UBS

GlaxoSmithKline shares are trading lower on the London Stock Exchange, falling 1.11% to 1,962 pence. In a recent note, UBS responded to the announcement made just under a week ago regarding the acquisition of Nuvalent for $9.4bn, a figure calculated after accounting for cash acquired in the transaction.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/15/2026 at 09:52 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

According to the Swiss bank, the acquisition price appears justified, particularly as analysts have identified additional value stemming from potential synergies elsewhere in the portfolio: such as the launch infrastructure for the B7-H3 protein-targeting lung cancer treatment: as well as value inherent in the technological platform.



Analysts believe the valuation benefits extend beyond the simple future earnings generated by Nuvalent assets. There will likely be a strategic advantage in establishing a dedicated commercial infrastructure for lung cancer, which could benefit other future assets.



Nevertheless, the UBS recommendation remains neutral, with a price target of 1,940 pence.