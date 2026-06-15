According to the Swiss bank, the acquisition price appears justified, particularly as analysts have identified additional value stemming from potential synergies elsewhere in the portfolio: such as the launch infrastructure for the B7-H3 protein-targeting lung cancer treatment: as well as value inherent in the technological platform.

Analysts believe the valuation benefits extend beyond the simple future earnings generated by Nuvalent assets. There will likely be a strategic advantage in establishing a dedicated commercial infrastructure for lung cancer, which could benefit other future assets.

Nevertheless, the UBS recommendation remains neutral, with a price target of 1,940 pence.