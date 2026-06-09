The British pharmaceutical giant has reached an agreement to acquire U.S.-based Nuvalent for $10.6bn, exceeding initial market rumors that suggested a valuation closer to $9bn.

For GSK, this external growth move aligns with its strategy of acquiring assets targeting validated biological mechanisms that significantly address the efficacy and/or tolerability limitations of current standards of care.



Nuvalent is a Boston-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of precision oncology therapies. Its pipeline is primarily focused on three lung cancer candidates.



Zidesamtinib and Neladalkib are two next-generation inhibitors for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) currently in late-stage development. Both have received Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from US health authorities. Their applications are under review, with decisions expected in late September for the former and late November for the latter.



Nuvalent's third candidate, NVL-330, is currently in Phase I trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.



Under the terms of the deal, GSK will launch a tender offer within ten business days for all outstanding Class A and Class B shares of Nuvalent at a price of $124 per share in cash. The offer price represents a 40% premium to the last closing price and a 26% premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP).



The acquisition is expected to contribute to GSK's revenue growth starting in 2027, supporting the target of over £40 billion in sales by 2031 and bolstering operating profit during the period of Dolutegravir's loss of exclusivity (2028-2030).



GSK anticipates an accretive impact on adjusted operating profit starting in 2027 and on adjusted EPS from 2029, accounting for synergies and resource reallocation. Should the transaction close in Q3 2026, it would nevertheless result in a limited dilution (of a few percentage points) to adjusted EPS in 2026, 2027 and 2028.