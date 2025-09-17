GSK has announced plans to invest $30bn in the US in R&D and supply chain infrastructure over the next five years.



This includes a new investment of $1.2bn in state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, AI, and advanced digital technologies. This will provide new factories and next-generation biopharmaceutical laboratories in the United States.



The $1.2bn investment includes the construction of a new biologics facility in Upper Merion, Pennsylvania, to deliver new medicines that have the potential to be first-in-class for respiratory diseases (COPD, asthma) and cancer (hematological, gynecological, lung, and other solid tumors) and new AI and advanced digital technology capabilities at GSK's five existing manufacturing sites in four states (Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maryland, and Montana).



Emma Walmsley, CEO of GSK, said that here in the UK, we continue to invest in a significant manufacturing base and over £1.5bn in R&D each year. Today, we are committing to invest at least $30 billion in the US over the next 5 years, building on the already strong R&D and supply chain we have in the country.