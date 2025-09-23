GSK announced on Tuesday that it plans to file an application with the US FDA for an update to the indication for Wellcovorin (leucovorin) to includeits benefits in the treatment of folate deficiency, which causes congenital defects in the fetus, a rare disease that can lead to complications and abnormalities in children.



The British pharmaceutical company explains that it has agreed to a request from the US health authority to participate in an initiative to explore how certain older drugs such as leucovorin could be used to treat chronic conditions.be used to treat chronic conditions.



As the holder of the marketing authorization for Wellcovorin, a metabolite of folic acid essential for nucleic acid synthesis used for cytotoxic treatment, GSK says it supports this approach, based on data from cases identified by the FDA in patients with genetically confirmed disease.



In a press release, GSK emphasizes, however, that it does not manufacture or directly market leucovorin, which is currently sold as a generic drug in the United States.



The group says it is working closely with the FDA to ensure that the drug labeling update can be finalized "as quickly as possible."



These announcements come as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the US Secretary of Health, seeks to establish a link between certain molecules such as paracetamol and autism, which he believes can be treated with leucovorin.treated with leucovorin, which has led the FDA to authorize leucovorin as a treatment for autism in children with cerebral folate deficiency.





