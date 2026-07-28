GSK unveils its quarterly results, trial data and a new R&D center

GSK shares are trading higher (+1.70%, at 1,993.50 pence) after the group posted mixed second-quarter results. While underlying performance remains particularly resilient, reported figures were weighed down by a hefty accounting charge.

In the second quarter, the drugmaker's group revenue came in at £8.4bn, up 5% (at constant exchange rates as reported). Growth was driven by Specialty Medicines (+14%, to £3.8bn) and Oncology (+17%), while HIV treatments rose 10% to £2.1bn.



Vaccines posted an 8% increase to £2.3bn, supported by the success of Arexvy against respiratory syncytial virus and strong growth in meningitis vaccines. By contrast, General Medicines fell 9% to £2.3bn.



At the same time, reported operating profit plunged 75%, and reported earnings per share fell 69%. The sharp decline reflects major exceptional items, mainly a £1.3bn asset impairment tied to Camlipixant, as well as higher CCL charges, a contingent consideration liability. On an adjusted basis, operating profit rose 7% and, on the same basis, earnings per share increased 9%.



For fiscal 2026, GSK reaffirmed all of its targets: sales growth of between 3% and 5% and adjusted operating profit growth of 7% to 9%. The group also said it remains on track to surpass £4bn in revenue by 2031.



Positive phase 3 trial results



GSK and its licensor, Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group, said a pivotal phase III trial evaluating Risvutatug Rezetecan in patients with osteosarcoma whose disease had progressed or relapsed after at least two lines of systemic therapy met its primary endpoint, progression-free survival.



In the China-based trial, the product delivered a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival versus chemotherapy. A consistent benefit was also seen across secondary endpoints, including overall survival.



New R&D center



The group also unveiled plans to create a new global Research & Development center in Cambridge, UK. The new 28,000 m² site, located on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus, will house GSK's UK R&D operations, along with more than 1,000 of the group's scientists.



GSK's site will include state-of-the-art laboratories incorporating the latest technologies, as well as facilities designed to support the group's research across its key therapeutic areas: oncology, respiratory disease, hepatology, vaccines and HIV.