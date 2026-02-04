GTT and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Combine Expertise for More Efficient Ethane Carriers

The French specialist in containment systems is joining forces with the South Korean shipyard in a joint development project aimed at optimizing the design and energy efficiency of very large ethane carriers.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 02/04/2026 at 12:07 pm EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

GTT has announced the signing of a Joint Development Project (JDP) with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries to design a Very Large Ethane Carrier (VLEC) with a capacity of 102,000 m³, featuring the Mark III Slim membrane containment system.



This program aims for optimized integration of the membrane tank to enhance hull architecture and the vessel's overall performance. François Michel, CEO of GTT, emphasized that this partnership is intended to support "the development of ever more efficient vessels, in line with the technical, economic, and environmental challenges" facing the maritime sector.