GTT and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Combine Expertise for More Efficient Ethane Carriers
The French specialist in containment systems is joining forces with the South Korean shipyard in a joint development project aimed at optimizing the design and energy efficiency of very large ethane carriers.
GTT has announced the signing of a Joint Development Project (JDP) with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries to design a Very Large Ethane Carrier (VLEC) with a capacity of 102,000 m³, featuring the Mark III Slim membrane containment system.
This program aims for optimized integration of the membrane tank to enhance hull architecture and the vessel's overall performance. François Michel, CEO of GTT, emphasized that this partnership is intended to support "the development of ever more efficient vessels, in line with the technical, economic, and environmental challenges" facing the maritime sector.
Gaztransport & Technigaz is the world's leader in designing cryogenic membrane containment systems used for the marine transport and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) storage. Net sales in 2024 break down by source of income as follows:
- collection of fees (94.6%): income from the construction of LNG tankers (93.5% of net sales in 2024), LNG-powered ships (5.2%), floating LNG production, storage and offloading units (1%) and land-based reservoirs of LNG storage (0.3%) ;
- sales of services (3.6%): engineering, consulting, training, assistance to the maintenance and technical studies implementation services;
- sales of hydrogen (1.84%).
