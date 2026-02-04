GTT has announced the signing of a Joint Development Project (JDP) with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries to design a Very Large Ethane Carrier (VLEC) with a capacity of 102,000 m³, featuring the Mark III Slim membrane containment system.

This program aims for optimized integration of the membrane tank to enhance hull architecture and the vessel's overall performance. François Michel, CEO of GTT, emphasized that this partnership is intended to support "the development of ever more efficient vessels, in line with the technical, economic, and environmental challenges" facing the maritime sector.