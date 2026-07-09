GTT announces a new order

Booked for the second quarter of 2026, GTT said it has been selected by shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries to design the tanks for Delfin FLNG 1, a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit to be built as part of the Delfin LNG project.

The company said Delfin FLNG 1 will be the first floating liquefied natural gas unit to enter service in the United States, as well as the largest in the world in terms of expected production capacity (4.4m tons of LNG per year).



In detail, GazTransport et Technigaz will design the unit's cryogenic tanks, which will provide total LNG storage capacity of 180,000 m³. The eight tanks will be arranged in two rows and will incorporate GTT's Mark III Flex membrane containment system, designed for demanding marine and offshore applications, including operations in an area exposed to cyclonic conditions.