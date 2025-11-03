The world leader in cryogenic membrane containment systems for LNG transport and storage has raised its annual targets. As a result its stock has reached a new all-time high.

Listed on the stock exchange in 2014 after its separation from Engie, GTT has managed to maintain its technological monopoly. However, this privilege alone does not explain the group's success. Demand also needs to keep pace. On this point, global LNG consumption has almost doubled in 10 years, according to the International Energy Agency.

GTT's revenue nearly tripled between 2015 and 2024. However, it is notably the last three years that have been particularly prosperous, with the energy crisis due to the war in Ukraine. This situation has revived the building of LNG carriers, many of which are equipped with the French group's cryogenic membrane. At the same time, the services and digital businesses have grown significantly. Margins and profits have soared. At the same time, GTT's balance sheet remains strong and capital allocation remains reasonable and consistent with the group's financial capabilities, particularly in terms of shareholder returns.

GTT therefore presented its Q3 figures in a very buoyant environment. The valuation, which is not disproportionate to historical levels, did not place excessive pressure on the company. Nevertheless, GTT raised its annual targets for the current year after a 29% jump in revenues over nine months. The group is now targeting revenue of between €790m and €820m in 2025, compared with a previous forecast range of €750m to €800m, thanks to a very high level of orders recorded in previous financial years.

In the United States, the lifting of the moratorium on new LNG projects has dramatically boosted investment decisions. The group also welcomes the contribution of Danelec, a Danish company acquired in the middle of the year for nearly €200m. Danelec specializes in digital solutions for the maritime industry, designing navigation data recorders and performance and safety software for shipowners.

This favorable cycle will undoubtedly not last forever. Order intake has slowed significantly since the beginning of the year, with only 19 containment systems for LNG carriers ordered, compared with 68 in the same period in 2024.

Nevertheless, GTT remains one of the most attractive mid-cap stocks in France. The company retains a clear lead in a highly capital-intensive sector. The acquisition of Danelec illustrates its desire to diversify. Analysts remain confident, even though the looming normalization phase now appears to limit the stock's upside potential.