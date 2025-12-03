GTT has announced it has received an order from HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) for the design of tanks on two new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

These LNG carriers will be built by the Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) shipyard for shipowner BW LNG. The vessels' cryogenic tanks will feature the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

The ships are scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2028.

At market close, GTT shares were trading at 172 euros (-0.5%), but the stock has posted a gain of more than 34% since the beginning of the year.