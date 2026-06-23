The global leader in designing cryogenic membrane containment systems used in maritime transport and in the storage of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) has been selected by shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries.
GTT will be responsible for designing the tanks for three new LNG carriers on behalf of a U.S. shipowner.
GTT will handle the design of the ships' cryogenic tanks, each offering a total capacity of 174,000 m³. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.
Delivery of the vessels is scheduled for the first half of 2029.
Gaztransport & Technigaz is the world's leader in designing cryogenic membrane containment systems used for the marine transport and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) storage. Net sales in 2025 break down by source of income as follows:
- collection of fees (92.1%): income from the construction of LNG tankers (94.4% of net sales in 2025), LNG-powered ships (2.7%), floating storage and regasification units (1.5%) and floating LNG production, storage and offloading units (1.4%);
- sales of services (2.8%): engineering, consulting, training, assistance to the maintenance and technical studies implementation services;
- sales of marine and digital solutions (4.5%): designed to improve the operational performance, safety, and energy efficiency of fleets;
- sales of hydrogen (0.6%).
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