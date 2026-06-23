GTT Bags a New Order

The global leader in designing cryogenic membrane containment systems used in maritime transport and in the storage of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) has been selected by shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/23/2026 at 12:04 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

GTT will be responsible for designing the tanks for three new LNG carriers on behalf of a U.S. shipowner.



GTT will handle the design of the ships' cryogenic tanks, each offering a total capacity of 174,000 m³. The tanks will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.



Delivery of the vessels is scheduled for the first half of 2029.