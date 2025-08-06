Berenberg announced on Wednesday that it had downgraded its recommendation on GTT from "buy" to "hold," with an unchanged target price of €180, explaining that it expects the French engineering group's profit margins to plateau as its order intake slows.



While the share price of the liquefied gas transport systems specialist has risen by more than 30% this year, the analyst said he was convinced of the company's solid performance, but also considered the stock's risk/return profile to be more balanced.



The broker also anticipates order delays in H2, due to hesitation on the part of customers to commit too much in the current uncertain economic climate.



Finally, Berenberg expects the group's margins to stabilize as non-strategic activities take off following the acquisition of Danelec, while the stock is currently trading in line with its long-term averages in terms of EV/EBITDA and dividend yield.