The combination of the GTT Envision platform with managed LAN/WLAN solutions, delivered through HPE Aruba Central, enables companies to connect users, machines and applications simply and securely across a range of environments.

The two IT groups have been working together for more than a decade to deliver secure, scalable managed SD-WAN services through the HPE Networking EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution, a partnership that now extends to HPE Networking SSE.

This development allows GTT to enhance its GTT Secure Connect portfolio with a fully managed SASE solution from a single provider, built on GTT's global Tier 1 network and integrating HPE's SD-WAN and cloud security within a Zero Trust architecture.

According to GTT and HPE, this approach helps avoid a patchwork of vendors, simplify operations, improve application performance in hybrid and multicloud environments, and deliver Zero Trust security capabilities.