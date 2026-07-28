GTT Communications and HPE strengthen their partnership

GTT Communications announced a stronger global partnership with HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise), expanding its managed services portfolio to simplify the growing complexity of enterprise networks.

The combination of the GTT Envision platform with managed LAN/WLAN solutions, delivered through HPE Aruba Central, enables companies to connect users, machines and applications simply and securely across a range of environments.



The two IT groups have been working together for more than a decade to deliver secure, scalable managed SD-WAN services through the HPE Networking EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution, a partnership that now extends to HPE Networking SSE.



This development allows GTT to enhance its GTT Secure Connect portfolio with a fully managed SASE solution from a single provider, built on GTT's global Tier 1 network and integrating HPE's SD-WAN and cloud security within a Zero Trust architecture.



According to GTT and HPE, this approach helps avoid a patchwork of vendors, simplify operations, improve application performance in hybrid and multicloud environments, and deliver Zero Trust security capabilities.