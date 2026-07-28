The combination of the GTT Envision platform with managed LAN/WLAN solutions, delivered through HPE Aruba Central, enables companies to connect users, machines and applications simply and securely across a range of environments.
The two IT groups have been working together for more than a decade to deliver secure, scalable managed SD-WAN services through the HPE Networking EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution, a partnership that now extends to HPE Networking SSE.
This development allows GTT to enhance its GTT Secure Connect portfolio with a fully managed SASE solution from a single provider, built on GTT's global Tier 1 network and integrating HPE's SD-WAN and cloud security within a Zero Trust architecture.
According to GTT and HPE, this approach helps avoid a patchwork of vendors, simplify operations, improve application performance in hybrid and multicloud environments, and deliver Zero Trust security capabilities.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company specializes in the development of IT solutions and services for businesses. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- development and integration of technological solutions (87.5%): servers development and server management solutions, technology services, consulting, maintenance services, implementation of infrastructures and technical support), development of convergent data storage solutions and systems, sales of network systems and development of management and network security solutions;
- financial services (10.2%): mainly financing services for the digital transformation of businesses;
- other (2.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (39.1%), Americas (7.1%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (33.6%), Japan and Asia/Pacific (20.2%).
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Investor
Investor
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Global
Global
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Quality
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ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
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