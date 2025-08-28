GTT announces that its subsidiary Ascenz Marorka has signed a contract with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding to equip 24 LNG carriers with Sloshield, its advanced solution for detecting and reducing the risk of sloshing in LNG transport tanks.



Through real-time monitoring and predictive analysis, this system helps shipowners preserve cargo integrity, limit structural stress, and optimize operational safety, the engineering group says.



GTT adds that this contract reflects the strength of its integrated offering, combining the digital solutions developed by Ascenz Marorka, within its digital division, and its long-standing expertise in the design of cryogenic membrane containment systems.