GTT: Jefferies Maintains Buy Rating

Jefferies is maintaining its Buy recommendation on GTT with an unchanged price target of 210 euros. "We expect fourth quarter 2025 results (February 19) to confirm an acceleration in order intake," explains the research firm.

Richard Sengmany Published on 01/28/2026 at 05:57 am EST

These orders relate exclusively to LNG carriers (LNGC) with a capacity of 174,000 m³ ordered by shipyards in South Korea. This represents the highest number of LNGC membrane orders recorded by GTT since the second quarter of 2024 (27 units).



Furthermore, Jefferies is maintaining its EBITDA forecast for fiscal year 2025 at the upper end of the range targeted by the group.



"We are lowering our revenue forecast for fiscal year 2026 by 3%, to 780 million euros, given that orders in the second half of 2025 were concentrated at year-end and will only contribute marginally to 2026 revenues," the analyst also notes.



Jefferies expects an acceleration in revenues from its Digital division to 71 million euros in 2026 (compared to 36 million euros in 2025), following the full-year contribution from the acquisition of Danelec (finalized on July 31, 2025).



The analyst remains slightly above the consensus EBITDA for 2026 thanks to higher margins. Jefferies believes that "the average discount level on the order book has declined, which will lead to margin expansion in the core business."



In the fourth quarter, a final dividend of 5.1 euros per share is anticipated, bringing the total dividend for fiscal year 2025 to 9.14 euros per share, representing a 22% year-on-year increase.