Oddo BHF maintains its "outperform" rating on GTT shares, with a target price lowered from €200 to €185, based on new estimates for the specialist in membrane containment technologies for LNG.



While it still considers that "market fundamentals remain structurally buoyant," the analyst nevertheless points to "lower order intake since the beginning of the year after four years of exceptional orders."



For 2026, the broker explains that it is taking a more cautious approach, with a revenue target of €758m and EBITDA of €500m, compared with previous estimates of €854m and €549m, respectively.



Based on our estimates, the valuation remains moderate, Oddo BHF says, adding that new acquisitions in the digital sector, such as Danelec, could boost growth and improve results.