GTT Receives Order for the Design of Two Ethane Carrier Tanks

GTT has announced that it has received an order from the Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard for the design of the tanks of two new large-capacity ethane carriers on behalf of an Asian shipowner.



Each vessel will offer a capacity of 100,000 m³ and will be equipped with cryogenic tanks designed by GTT, incorporating the Mark III membrane containment system.



Delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the fourth quarter of 2028 and the first quarter of 2029, the company said.