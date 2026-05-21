GTT has announced that it has received an order from the Hanwha Ocean shipyard for the tank design of a new LNG carrier on behalf of a European shipowner.

GTT will design the vessel's cryogenic tanks, which will offer a total capacity of 174,000 m³.

The tanks will be fitted with the NO96 Super+ membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

Delivery of the vessel is scheduled for the second quarter of 2029.