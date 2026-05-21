Gaztransport & Technigaz is the world's leader in designing cryogenic membrane containment systems used for the marine transport and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) storage. Net sales in 2025 break down by source of income as follows: - collection of fees (92.1%): income from the construction of LNG tankers (94.4% of net sales in 2025), LNG-powered ships (2.7%), floating storage and regasification units (1.5%) and floating LNG production, storage and offloading units (1.4%); - sales of services (2.8%): engineering, consulting, training, assistance to the maintenance and technical studies implementation services; - sales of marine and digital solutions (4.5%): designed to improve the operational performance, safety, and energy efficiency of fleets; - sales of hydrogen (0.6%).