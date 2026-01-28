GTT Receives Order from Hanwha Ocean for the Design of Tanks for Two New LNG Carriers

The company announced that, at the beginning of 2026, it received an order from the Hanwha Ocean shipyard for the design of tanks for two new LNG carriers.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/28/2026 at 11:59 am EST

As part of this order, GTT will design the cryogenic tanks for the two LNG carriers, each offering a capacity of 174,000 m³. The tanks will be equipped with the NO96 Super+ membrane containment system, developed by GTT.



The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the first and second quarters of 2029, the company specified.