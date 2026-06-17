GTT Secures Order from China Chengda Engineering

GTT has received an order from its partner, China Chengda Engineering, for the design of three ultra-large capacity onshore LNG storage tanks.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/17/2026 at 11:59 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

These tanks will be constructed for PipeChina Group as part of the Yuedong LNG terminal project, located in Jieyang City, Guangdong Province, a strategic hub for the South China gas network.



With a capacity of 240,000 m³ each, these units will be the largest onshore LNG storage tanks in the world equipped with GTT's GST® full integrity membrane technology.



The design allows for a 40% reduction in steel requirements, thereby contributing to lower emissions across the entire value chain.



It also relies on optimized insulation, ensuring high and consistent energy performance.



Delivery of the three tanks is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028.



Francois Michel, CEO of GTT, stated: 'This major project demonstrates the confidence of our Chinese partners and confirms the strong added value of our GST® full integrity membrane containment technology for large-scale LNG infrastructure. Recognized for its high level of safety, reliability, and operational efficiency, our technology will contribute to the development of a strategic LNG hub in China.'

