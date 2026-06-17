These tanks will be constructed for PipeChina Group as part of the Yuedong LNG terminal project, located in Jieyang City, Guangdong Province, a strategic hub for the South China gas network.
With a capacity of 240,000 m³ each, these units will be the largest onshore LNG storage tanks in the world equipped with GTT's GST® full integrity membrane technology.
The design allows for a 40% reduction in steel requirements, thereby contributing to lower emissions across the entire value chain.
It also relies on optimized insulation, ensuring high and consistent energy performance.
Delivery of the three tanks is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028.
Francois Michel, CEO of GTT, stated: 'This major project demonstrates the confidence of our Chinese partners and confirms the strong added value of our GST® full integrity membrane containment technology for large-scale LNG infrastructure. Recognized for its high level of safety, reliability, and operational efficiency, our technology will contribute to the development of a strategic LNG hub in China.'
Gaztransport & Technigaz is the world's leader in designing cryogenic membrane containment systems used for the marine transport and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) storage. Net sales in 2025 break down by source of income as follows:
- collection of fees (92.1%): income from the construction of LNG tankers (94.4% of net sales in 2025), LNG-powered ships (2.7%), floating storage and regasification units (1.5%) and floating LNG production, storage and offloading units (1.4%);
- sales of services (2.8%): engineering, consulting, training, assistance to the maintenance and technical studies implementation services;
- sales of marine and digital solutions (4.5%): designed to improve the operational performance, safety, and energy efficiency of fleets;
- sales of hydrogen (0.6%).
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