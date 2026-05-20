GTT selected to design tanks for world's first large LNG carriers with three-tank configuration

Jacques Meaudre Published on 05/20/2026 at 12:00 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

GTT has announced that it has been selected by HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) to design the tanks for the world's first large LNG carriers featuring a three-tank configuration.



This new concept will be implemented on four vessels: two ships ordered in November 2025 and two additional units ordered in May 2026.



These four LNG carriers will be equipped with GTT's Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology providing high levels of safety and structural integrity. Delivery is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2028.



This three-tank configuration optimizes cargo utilization as well as the overall performance of the vessel.



Francois Michel, CEO of GTT, stated: 'This project marks a significant step forward in LNG carrier design, offering major gains in operational efficiency and environmental performance. It illustrates GTT's proactive approach, working in close collaboration with shipyards and shipowners to support the evolution of the LNG shipping market.'