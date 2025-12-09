GTT Strategic Ventures strengthens its stake in bound4blue

GTT Strategic Ventures, GTT's investment fund, has announced that it has increased its stake in bound4blue as part of a €38 million fundraising round, thereby strengthening the partnership that began in 2023.



Following this operation, which combines a capital increase and the acquisition of existing shares, the fund now holds just over 10.5% of the voting rights in this company, which develops automated sail propulsion systems.



By harnessing the wind to generate additional thrust, bound4blue's eSAILs reduce engine load and fuel consumption, lowering operating costs and CO₂ emissions for ships.



This funding will enable bound4blue to fully commit to its transition to industrialization, as well as to intensify its R&D programs to optimize the performance of its solutions and broaden their scope of application.



bound4blue plans to increase its production capacity in Spain and China in order to meet rapidly growing demand and achieve a production rate of several hundred wings per year. To date, it has equipped seven ships.