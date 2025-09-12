Gaztransport & Technigaz is the world's leader in designing cryogenic membrane containment systems used for the marine transport and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) storage. Net sales in 2024 break down by source of income as follows: - collection of fees (94.6%): income from the construction of LNG tankers (93.5% of net sales in 2024), LNG-powered ships (5.2%), floating LNG production, storage and offloading units (1%) and land-based reservoirs of LNG storage (0.3%) ; - sales of services (3.6%): engineering, consulting, training, assistance to the maintenance and technical studies implementation services; - sales of hydrogen (1.84%).