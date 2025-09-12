UBS initiates coverage of GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) shares with a target price of €190, which represents approximately 25% upside potential for the stock of the specialist in membrane containment technologies for LNG.
GTT will benefit from an increase in LNG capacity by 2030, with revenue growth of 60% forecast, the broker predicts, which also expects orders and results to exceed expectations.
GTT: UBS initiates coverage with a buy rating
Published on 09/12/2025 at 04:48 am EDT
