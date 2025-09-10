On Tuesday evening, GTT announced that it had received a new order from its long-standing partner Samsung Heavy Industries to design the tanks for a floating liquefied natural gas unit to be deployed in Africa.



Under the terms of the agreement, the French engineering company has been commissioned by the South Korean shipyard to design the cryogenic membrane containment system for the LNG storage tanks, offering a total capacity of 238,700 m3. The tanks will also be equipped with GTT's 'Mark III' coating technology.



This project illustrates GTT's central role in the development of large-scale floating LNG liquefaction units in new markets, the group said in a statement.