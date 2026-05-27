Starting in 2027, for the FIA Formula One World Championship, the team will compete under the name ' Gucci Racing Alpine Formula One Team ' and will feature Gucci's signature colors.

This partnership with the Alpine Formula One team serves as the initial platform for Gucci Racing, debuting with a dedicated logo that combines the House's iconic double G with the Gucci Racing logotype.

'Formula 1 represents a platform of unparalleled global reach, providing access to a rapidly expanding, increasingly diverse, and premium audience in key strategic markets,' the group stated.

Francesca Bellettini, President and CEO of Gucci, commented: 'Formula 1 today represents a unique convergence of performance, culture, and global influence. The Alpine Formula One team is the ideal partner to bring this vision to life.'

Luca de Meo, CEO of Kering, stated: 'As a true space for the expression of creativity, the pursuit of excellence, and human performance, we see this as a unique platform for a luxury brand. It allows us to push boundaries, create strong connections, and build long-term value and desirability, while generating a measurable and lasting impact.'