Gucci signs partnership with Alpine Formula One Team

Gucci has announced a partnership with the Alpine Formula One Team. In a historic first, a luxury fashion House is becoming the title partner of a Formula 1 motorsport team.

Jacques Meaudre Published on 05/27/2026 at 08:47 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Starting in 2027, for the FIA Formula One World Championship, the team will compete under the name ' Gucci Racing Alpine Formula One Team ' and will feature Gucci's signature colors.



This partnership with the Alpine Formula One team serves as the initial platform for Gucci Racing, debuting with a dedicated logo that combines the House's iconic double G with the Gucci Racing logotype.



'Formula 1 represents a platform of unparalleled global reach, providing access to a rapidly expanding, increasingly diverse, and premium audience in key strategic markets,' the group stated.



Francesca Bellettini, President and CEO of Gucci, commented: 'Formula 1 today represents a unique convergence of performance, culture, and global influence. The Alpine Formula One team is the ideal partner to bring this vision to life.'



Luca de Meo, CEO of Kering, stated: 'As a true space for the expression of creativity, the pursuit of excellence, and human performance, we see this as a unique platform for a luxury brand. It allows us to push boundaries, create strong connections, and build long-term value and desirability, while generating a measurable and lasting impact.'