Starting in 2027, for the FIA Formula One World Championship, the team will compete under the name ' Gucci Racing Alpine Formula One Team ' and will feature Gucci's signature colors.
This partnership with the Alpine Formula One team serves as the initial platform for Gucci Racing, debuting with a dedicated logo that combines the House's iconic double G with the Gucci Racing logotype.
'Formula 1 represents a platform of unparalleled global reach, providing access to a rapidly expanding, increasingly diverse, and premium audience in key strategic markets,' the group stated.
Francesca Bellettini, President and CEO of Gucci, commented: 'Formula 1 today represents a unique convergence of performance, culture, and global influence. The Alpine Formula One team is the ideal partner to bring this vision to life.'
Luca de Meo, CEO of Kering, stated: 'As a true space for the expression of creativity, the pursuit of excellence, and human performance, we see this as a unique platform for a luxury brand. It allows us to push boundaries, create strong connections, and build long-term value and desirability, while generating a measurable and lasting impact.'
Luca de Meo is a businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies. Presently, he is Chief Executive Officer of Renault SA and Chairman at Renault SAS (a subsidiary of Renault SA). He is also on the board of Sociedad Española de Automóviles de Turismo SA (former Chairman-Management Board & Director).
In the past Mr. De Meo was Director-Sales & Marketing for AUDI AG, Chief Executive Officer for Fiat Automobiles SpA, Chief Executive Officer of Alfa Romeo SpA, Vice President for Lancia Automobiles SpA, General Manager-Product Planning at Toyota Motor Europe NV, Chief Marketing Officer for Fiat SpA and Head-Marketing at Volkswagen Group Italia SpA.
A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods, and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté.
By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. It captures these beliefs in its signature: Empowering Imagination.
In 2025, Kering had 43,731 employees and restated revenue of EUR 14.7 billion.
At the end of 2025, the Group had a network of 1,719 stores under its own management, located primarily in Western Europe (361), Japan (225), Asia-Pacific (666) and North America (308).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (5.6%), Western Europe (24.5%), Japan (7.9%), Asia/Pacific (28.6%), North America (24.2%) and other (9.2%).
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