Guerbet Appoints Head of Interventional Radiology

Guerbet has announced the appointment of François Convenant as Senior Vice President of Interventional Radiology. In this capacity, he joins the executive committee (COMEX) of the group, which specializes in medical imaging.

François Convenant joined Guerbet in September 2018 after "holding leadership positions within leading groups, overseeing innovation and growth projects in surgical solutions and interventional devices."



"This appointment marks an important milestone for Guerbet, reaffirming the leadership of its interventional radiology business," the company stated, emphasizing that this is a rapidly expanding medical specialty.