Guerbet Appoints Head of Interventional Radiology
Guerbet has announced the appointment of François Convenant as Senior Vice President of Interventional Radiology. In this capacity, he joins the executive committee (COMEX) of the group, which specializes in medical imaging.
Published on 12/19/2025 at 04:28 am EST
"This appointment marks an important milestone for Guerbet, reaffirming the leadership of its interventional radiology business," the company stated, emphasizing that this is a rapidly expanding medical specialty.