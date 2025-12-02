Guerbet has announced a downward revision of its outlook for the 2025 fiscal year after an inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at its Raleigh site in the United States. The group has strengthened its compliance remediation plan to address the observations made by the American authority, mobilizing both internal resources and external experts.

The implementation of this plan is causing a delay in the release of produced batches and will result in a loss of revenue as well as exceptional costs. Guerbet now anticipates a decline in revenue of between -4% and -5% at constant exchange rates and scope, an adjusted EBITDA margin between 10.5% and 12%, and free cash flow expected to be between -5 million euros and -15 million euros.

The company notes that the assessment of impacts for 2026 is ongoing and that it will provide the market with further information at a later date.