Published on 12/03/2025 at 05:41 am EST - Modified on 12/03/2025 at 05:49 am EST

Oddo BHF has downgraded its recommendation on Guerbet shares, moving from "neutral" to "underperform," with a reduced price target from 18 to 14 euros.

Guerbet announced last night that it had received a warning letter from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following an inspection conducted in spring 2025 at its Raleigh, North Carolina production site. The inspection revealed non-compliance issues requiring an urgent remediation plan.

The impact on the group's financial outlook is significant. The implementation of the compliance plan, estimated to take 12 to 18 months, will delay the release of batches produced in the United States, resulting in a substantial loss of revenue and the recognition of exceptional costs for the current fiscal year.

As a result, Guerbet has been forced to drastically revise its targets for 2025. The group now expects a revenue decline of between -4% and -5% (compared to a previously forecast slight decrease of -1%) and a revised adjusted EBITDA margin rate of 10.5% to 12% (down from the prior range of 12% to 13%).

The FDA's observations notably concern a quality procedure deemed "insufficiently documented" in the handling of deviations, as well as the obsolescence of certain equipment. Although no product recalls have been issued, the "Warning Letter" applies to the entire U.S. site.

The stock fell more than 15% in Paris shortly before noon.