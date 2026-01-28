Guerbet Unveils the Name of Its New Chief Executive Officer

Groupe Crit announces its revenue for the fourth quarter of the 2025 fiscal year (October 1 - December 31, 2025).



The Group's consolidated revenue stands at €867.3 million, up 1.4% (2.0% at constant scope and exchange rates) compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year (€855.6 million).



In the Temporary Employment segment (87.3% of total activity), fourth-quarter revenue reached €757.0 million, an increase of 1.4% compared to the same quarter in 2024 (+2.0% organic growth).



For the full year 2025, revenue amounted to €3,372.0 million, representing growth of 7.9% compared to 2024. On an organic CJO basis, revenue was stable compared to 2024.



International operations accounted for 45% of the Group's total revenue.



The Temporary Employment division's activity for the entire 2025 fiscal year reached €2,924.2 million (86.7% of total activity), up 8.6% (-0.9% organic).