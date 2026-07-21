Guidance raised, shares down... Northrop Grumman fails to win over the market

The defense group posted mixed results for the second quarter of 2026. The company is benefiting from solid commercial momentum but is seeing its profits erode. And even as Northrop Grumman raises its full-year revenue and EPS forecasts, it is struggling to reassure analysts. The market is not fooled: the stock falls more than 8% at the opening on Wall Street.

Northrop Grumman reported second-quarter 2026 net income of $1.094bn, down 7% year on year, but still topping the S&P consensus, which was looking more modestly for $987m.



Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $7.68, down 6% but, again, above the consensus ($6.82).

Revenue rose 5% to $10.876bn, in line with expectations, driven by growth across all four divisions, with +13% in Aeronautics Systems, +5% in Defense Systems, +4% in Space Systems and +3% in Mission Systems.



Reported operating income (EBIT) fell 23% to $1.096bn (consensus: $1.14bn), while the operating margin settled at 10.1%, versus 13.8% a year earlier.



This decline is mainly explained by the absence of the divestiture gain recorded in 2025, as well as a drop in divisional operating income and a less favorable impact from FAS/CAS pension adjustments.



On the commercial front, the group booked $20bn in net new orders during the quarter, taking its backlog to a record $104.7bn.



'As a result, we are raising our revenue and earnings per share (EPS) guidance for the full year, confident in the capabilities of our teams and in demand for our technologies,' said Kathy Warden, chair, chief executive officer.

Specifically, the group now expects revenue of between $43.75bn and $44.25bn (versus between $43.5bn and $44bn previously).



It also raises its forecast for EPS adjusted for MTM effects (a non-GAAP metric) to $28.60-$29.10, versus $27.40-$27.90 previously. However, it confirms its targets for operating income and adjusted free cash flow, between $3.1bn and $3.5bn.



Muted enthusiasm among analysts



Reacting to the release, RBC Capital Markets reiterates its 'outperform' rating on the stock, with an unchanged price target of $640. The broker views the raised 2026 outlook as 'conservative,' as recent agreements on the B-21 program and the quarter's strong commercial performance could support results above current forecasts.



The note also highlights a book-to-bill ratio of 1.8x and a $105bn backlog, seen as supportive of the group's visibility. RBC Capital Markets acknowledges that margins in the Defense Systems and Space Systems divisions disappointed during the quarter, but believes these items do not undermine its positive view on the name.



For its part, Jefferies reiterates its 'hold' rating on the stock with an unchanged price target of $580. Sheila Kahyaoglu, who covers the company, believes the 4% increase in 2026 EPS guidance is mainly driven by an expected lower tax rate, while operating assumptions change little. The analyst adds that the new targets ultimately remain mixed, with improved outlooks for Aeronautics Systems and Mission Systems, but margin expectations revised lower for Space Systems.



Jefferies nevertheless believes the backlog supports the group's visibility, despite quarterly EBIT coming in 5% below its expectations.