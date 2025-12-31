Guillin Group Acquires Two Belgian Companies

Guillin Group has announced that its French subsidiary, Alterecopack, has acquired two Belgian companies, Gruyaert Verpakking Srl and Verpakkingen V de V SA, which together generated a combined turnover of €19 million in 2024 and employ around forty people.

Gruyaert Verpakking is the market leader in Belgium for the manufacture of custom-made cardboard pastry boxes. Verpakkingen V de V distributes Gruyaert's packaging on the Belgian market, as well as a wide range of complementary associated products.



With this acquisition, Guillin continues its strategy of broadening its product range, allowing it to meet all its customers' needs and strengthening its expertise in the food packaging solutions market.



"This acquisition further enhances the expertise of our Wefold paper/cardboard sites and our presence in the segment of printed and customized cardboard packaging," added Sophie Guillin, the group's Managing Director.