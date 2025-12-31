Guillin Group has announced that its French subsidiary, Alterecopack, has acquired two Belgian companies, Gruyaert Verpakking Srl and Verpakkingen V de V SA, which together generated a combined turnover of €19 million in 2024 and employ around forty people.
Gruyaert Verpakking is the market leader in Belgium for the manufacture of custom-made cardboard pastry boxes. Verpakkingen V de V distributes Gruyaert's packaging on the Belgian market, as well as a wide range of complementary associated products.
With this acquisition, Guillin continues its strategy of broadening its product range, allowing it to meet all its customers' needs and strengthening its expertise in the food packaging solutions market.
"This acquisition further enhances the expertise of our Wefold paper/cardboard sites and our presence in the segment of printed and customized cardboard packaging," added Sophie Guillin, the group's Managing Director.
Groupe Guillin is one of the largest European manufacturers of plastic food packages. The group also produces packaged delivery equipment. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- plastic packages (94.1%): for the food and food service industries (No. 1 in Europe in packages for processors and bakers), and for fruit and vegetable producers and packers. Groupe Guillin also sells plastic sheets to industrial plants;
- packaged delivery equipment (5.9%): packaging equipment, cold packs, reheating ovens, food distribution and reheating carts, washing chambers. Equipment is sold primarily to hospitals and public collectives.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (40%), the United Kingdom (14.2%), Italy (12.2%) and other (33.6%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.