H&M opened a new prestige store in Los Angeles yesterday, a flagship store that the Swedish clothing brand inaugurated in the heart of the Original Farmers Market, a gastronomic hotspot in the City of Angels and a must-see for many tourists.



This flagship store, located at the corner of 3rd Street and Fairfax, covers nearly 1,400 square meters spread over two floors, with the mission of rolling out the new store concept that H&M has designed for the US market, which is intended to showcase the most avant-garde fashion trends.



Influencer Paris Hilton marked the opening of the new H&M store yesterday by cutting the ribbon in an outfit featuring key pieces from the fall pre-collection, including a long-sleeved lace blouse and a black eyelet skirt, all styled with H&M accessories.



The brand has no intention of stopping there and plans to continue its investment in Los Angeles with the opening of new stores this fall at the Beverly Center, the Brea Mall, and, for the first time in the upscale neighborhood of Beverly Hills, with a boutique located at 370 North Beverly Drive.



H&M also plans to open another flagship store next month in the BLVD shopping center in Las Vegas.



The Scandinavian group does not publish its sales figures for the United States, but its sales in North and South America, its second-largest market after Western Europe, fell by 2% in the first six months of the year.