The analyst maintains his neutral recommendation on the stock with an unchanged target price of SEK 132 following the announcement of Q3 results: UBS highlights strong EBIT performance in this period.



For the three months ended August, operating profit came in at SEK 4.9bn, compared with SEK 3.5bn last year. Analysts had expected earnings of around SEK 4.3bn over the period.



Q3 EBIT is higher than last year and September sales are stable compared to last year despite difficult comparisons, suggesting that the report will likely be well received, although we note caution regarding fourth-quarter gross margin, UBS said today.



The group said its latest collections had been well received. It therefore expects September sales to be broadly in line with last year's figures for the same month (+11% of revenue).