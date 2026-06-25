The renewable hydrogen and sustainable fuels solutions specialist is reporting improved estimated full-year results and is banking on the commercial launch of its new technology platform to speed up its international expansion.
Haffner Energy has reported estimated results for fiscal 2025-2026, with revenue of €1.337m, gross operating surplus (EBE) improving by 18.3% to -€8.88m and estimated net income of -€7.54m, pending completion of the audit of its financial statements.
The company is continuing to roll out its roadmap with the commissioning of the H6 generation at its Marolles site, with independent qualification expected before the commercial launch of the first units. It has also extended the reservation period for its CORE100 program, which targets standardized manufacturing of 100 C-iC units and represents more than €300m in potential activity over three years.
Haffner Energy is also highlighting its international progress, including a joint venture in Canada, projects in India aimed in particular at data centers, and continued development in Europe and North America.
Finally, the company said it had raised €2.51m as of March 31, 2026, under its OCEANE-BSA program, and reiterated that it intends to accelerate the commercial rollout of its solutions for producing renewable gas, renewable hydrogen and sustainable fuels.
Haffner Energy shares ended the session down 6.5% at €0.22, but the stock is still up about 320% since the start of the year.
Haffner Energy specializes in the development, project management and construction of renewable fuel production plants. With over 40 cogeneration projects completed (600 MW installed) on three continents, the company has developed innovative biomass thermolysis and gasification technologies to produce renewable gas, hydrogen and methanol, as well as Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).
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