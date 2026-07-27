Haffner Energy strengthens its alliance with Mundi Energies

Haffner Energy is strengthening its strategic partnership with Canada's Mundi Energies, which plans to become a shareholder in the French group to support the development of a network of multi-energy hubs across Canada. This new step comes with an equity investment program of up to €10m, including an initial €650,000 tranche that has been raised.

The partnership now goes beyond a purely technology-focused framework, taking on an industrial and equity dimension. Haffner Energy aims to become a co-developer of projects alongside Mundi Energies and to participate directly in future renewable energy production assets, paving the way for new sources of recurring revenue.



The first project is under development in Bécancour, Quebec, where a multi-energy hub dedicated to the production of renewable natural gas, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) will be built. Commissioning is scheduled for the second quarter of 2028 and is intended to serve as a model for the rollout of around 20 similar sites across Quebec.



The financing will be carried out through successive share issues, at Haffner Energy's initiative, depending on its needs. In return, the group will receive a 20% stake in the project companies developed with its Canadian partner, a mechanism designed to strengthen its value-creation potential while supporting its growth strategy.