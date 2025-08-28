Haitian International Holdings Ltd has reported impressive top-line performance for H1 25, fueled by strong demand across different segments. The company's growth underscores its operational strength, with significant gains in consumer goods and new energy vehicle sectors. Strategic partnerships and technological advancements in automotive lighting systems will further enhance its competitive edge, ensuring sustained growth and profitability.

Published on 08/28/2025 at 06:14 am EDT - Modified on 08/28/2025 at 06:46 am EDT

Haitian International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company specializing in the manufacturing and distribution of plastic injection molding machines. The company's core business involves the production and sales of plastic injection molding machines and parts, along with the provision of related services. Haitian International's product lineup includes the Zhafir Venus Series, Zhafir Zeres Series, Zhafir Jenius Series, Haitian Mars Series, Haitian Jupiter Series, amongst others. These products are primarily used in various industries such as automotive, packaging, medical, electronics, logistics, consumer goods, and white goods. Haitian International operates both domestically and internationally, employing a workforce of around 8,320.

Strong demand drives H1 25

Haitian reported its H1 25 results on August 18, 2025, with revenue increasing by 12.5% y/y, to CNY9bn, primarily driven by surging overseas sales (+34.7% y/y), strong demand for servo-hydraulic machines (especially the Mars and Jupiter series), and expanding market share in consumer goods, household appliances, and the new energy vehicle (NEV) sector. Operating revenue increased 13.3% to CNY2bn, with a margin of 22%. Net income rose 12.6% y/y to CNY1.7bn.

Strategic cooperation agreement

On August 15, 2025, Haitian Plastics Machinery Group and Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems (Xingyu Automotive Lighting) signed a strategic cooperation agreement at Haitian’s headquarters. This partnership aims to drive technological upgrades and optimization across the automotive components industry, with a focus on innovation in automotive lighting systems.

Senior executives from both companies attended the signing ceremony, and guests toured Haitian’s Education Industrial Park and Digital Exhibition Hall, highlighting Haitian’s advanced capabilities in high-end equipment manufacturing. The agreement marks a new chapter of in-depth collaboration, leveraging both parties’ strengths to enhance competitiveness in the automotive sector.

Improved ROE

Haitian has posted a solid revenue CAGR of 10.5% over FY 19-24, reaching CNY16.1bn, driven by strong demand for consumer goods and home appliances, a recovery in the automotive sector, and expanding international sales. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 11.4% to CNY3.3bn, with a margin of 20.2% in FY 24. Net income increased at a CAGR of 12% to CNY3.1bn.

Cash and cash equivalent rose over FY 19-24 from CNY1.5bn to CNY2.8bn in FY 24. In addition, ROE improved from 14% in FY 19 to 15.5% in FY 24.

In comparison, Nordson Corporation, a global peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 4.2% to $2.7bn over FY 19-24. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 7.2% to $680m. Net income increased at a CAGR of 6.8% to $467m.

Strong upside potential

Over the past year, the company's stock delivered returns of around 3.3%. In comparison, Nordson Corporation delivered negative returns of around 11.8% over the same period. In addition, the company paid an annual dividend of CNY0.7 in FY 24, resulting in a dividend yield of 3.4%. Moreover, analysts expect an average dividend yield of 4% over the next three years.

Haitian is currently trading at a P/E of minus 9.5x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of CNY2.2, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 11.5x and that of Nordson Corporation (P/E of 26x). Likewise, in terms of EV/EBIT, the company is currently trading at 7.2x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBIT of CNY4bn, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 8.6x, and that of Nordson Corporation (19.9x).

Haitian is monitored by 11 analysts, with 10 having ‘Buy’ ratings and one having a ‘Hold’ rating, with an average target price of CNY25.4, implying 24.2% upside potential from its current price.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate revenue CAGR of 8.5% over FY 24-27, reaching CNY20.6bn in FY 27. In addition, analysts expect EBIT CAGR of 9% to CNY4.6bn, with margin expanding by 30bp to 22.2%. Net income is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 8% to CNY3.9bn. Likewise, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 6.2% and a net profit CAGR of 9.5% for Nordson Corporation.

Overall, the company has demonstrated strong performance and growth potential, driven by robust demand and strategic initiatives. The company's impressive revenue and net income growth, coupled with its expanding market share in key sectors, highlight its operational excellence. Strategic partnerships and technological advancements further bolster its competitive edge. However, Haitian faces key risks, including foreign exchange volatility affecting revenue and profit margins and operational/financial risks require investor vigilance amid unstable long-term earnings growth.