Haleon reported Q3 revenue of £2.8bn, up 3.4% organically (consensus: 3.3%) and 0.7% on a reported basis. Growth was driven by its flagship brands in oral health and nutritional supplements.



While the company does not disclose its net profit or earnings per share (EPS), it confirms that it is targeting organic growth in operating profit at a high single digit rate for the full year.



Performance varied by region. EMEA & LatAm posted solid organic growth of 5.3%, compared with 5.1% for Asia-Pacific and only 0.4% in North America, which was penalized by a weak consumer environment.



By segment, oral health remains the main driver with organic growth of 6.9%, supported by Sensodyne and Parodontax. Vitamins, minerals and supplements (VMS) grew by 4.9%, driven by the Centrum brand. Pain relief (Panadol, Voltaren) posted organic growth of +3.7%. Conversely, the Respiratory segment declined by 1.8% organically and 12.2% reported, impacted in particular by the divestment of the nicotine replacement business outside the US.



"We delivered a solid performance in the third quarter. All regions recorded positive organic growth, thanks to excellent commercial execution and our innovation momentum," said CEO Brian McNamara. "We also made progress on our shareholder value creation priorities, with £1.1bn already returned this year, including £500m in share buybacks," he added.



Finally, Haleon confirms its outlook for 2025, with organic growth expected to be around 3.5%, assuming a normal winter season for ENT conditions.



AlphaValue highlights that the recent decline in Haleon's share price represents an attractive buying opportunity. "Our positive recommendation is based on a strong management team with expertise in portfolio adjustments, leadership in the consumer healthcare market, solid cash flow, and effective distribution of divestment proceeds," comments Anas Patel, analyst at AlphaValue.



He adds that the success of productivity initiatives should enable organic growth in operating profit to exceed that of revenue.



At 3:45 p.m. in London, the stock was up 0.5%, while the FTSE 100 was down nearly 0.3%.