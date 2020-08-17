Log in
hampr Announces Last-Mile Delivery Healthcare Division, Presto Health

08/17/2020 | 02:10pm EDT

LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- hampr, a Lafayette, Louisiana-based start-up, announced a newly created healthcare division, Presto Health, today. Presto Health is a last-mile delivery platform built specifically for a variety of use cases in healthcare and will launch starting with prescription delivery.

hampr logistics platform

LAFAYETTE, La., Aug 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- hampr, a Lafayette, Louisiana-based start-up, announced a newly created healthcare division, Presto Health, today. Presto Health is a last-mile delivery platform built specifically for a variety of use cases in healthcare and will launch starting with prescription delivery.

"hampr started out by solving an issue that has previously plagued on-demand laundry apps," said Laurel Hess, founder and CEO of hampr. "We built an asset-light, ultra-scalable platform with profitable margins - something unheard of in this space. When we were approached by Lafayette General Health (LGH) to deliver prescriptions, we realized that what we actually built was a world-class, flexible last-mile delivery platform perfectly suited for a variety of use cases.

"We created a healthcare vertical for hampr called Presto Health which will start with prescription delivery from the new Lafayette General Medical Center retail pharmacy - but the possibilities are endless."

The opportunity for healthcare last-mile delivery extends beyond pharmacy delivery into phlebotomy, medical transportation, small durable medical equipment and more.

With direction and support from LGH, Presto Health will pilot the prescription delivery program out of Lafayette General Medical Center. Patients in the service area will have the option to have their medication delivered the same day following discharge from the hospital, a telemedicine visit, primary care visit, visit to the ER, urgent care or a clinic.

"Whenever we have the opportunity to support and springboard a local start-up, it's a win-win all around. We get to help shape and direct our delivery partner, improve the local economy with job creation and help Lafayette diversify further into the healthcare and technology industries," said Cian Robinson, Executive Director of Innovation, Research, and Real Estate Investments for Lafayette General Health Systems.

hampr and LGH are currently building out the pilot program which is expected to launch in Lafayette by the end of this year and expand into New Orleans by 2021.

hampr is currently in the middle of a fundraising round and open to interested investors.

ABOUT HAMPR

hampr is a logistics platform with multiple use cases. It launched with an on-demand mobile app for wash, dry, fold laundry delivery service in January of 2020 and has already expanded into three states.

For more information, visit: https://www.tryhampr.com/

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0817s2p-hampr-300dpi.jpg
*Photo caption: hampr, a Louisiana-based start-up, announces a newly created healthcare division, Presto Health.

News Source: hampr

Related link: https://www.tryhampr.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/hampr-announces-last-mile-delivery-healthcare-division-presto-health/

