Handwritten Collection (Accor Group) clears the 50-hotel mark worldwide

Jacques Meaudre Published on 06/18/2026 at 05:06 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Handwritten Collection, launched by Accor in 2023, says it has crossed a major milestone with the opening of its 50th property. The brand is now present in 20 countries, and more than 50 additional hotels are under development.



That milestone was reached thanks to a series of recent openings, including Hotel Rathauspark Wien - Handwritten Collection (Austria), Hotel Shanghai Hongqiao - Handwritten Collection (China), and Château de Mazan - Handwritten Collection (France).



In parallel, the collection plans to add more than 50 new addresses over the coming years.



"This figure of 50 hotels reflects growing demand for more personal stays shaped around authentic stories, with the opportunity for an independent hotel to find its place within an international collection and connect directly with international travelers seeking that kind of experience," said Jean-Yves Minet, Global Brand President, Midscale and Economy Brands, Accor.



"With a pipeline of more than 50 hotels and multiple signings under negotiation, Handwritten Collection is seeing strong momentum across many markets. Owners are drawn to a model that allows them to preserve their hotel's identity and history while benefiting from the strength of this collection brand and the Accor group," said Camil Yazbeck, Managing Director of Development, Premium, Midscale and Economy Brands, Accor.