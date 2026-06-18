Handwritten Collection, launched by Accor in 2023, says it has crossed a major milestone with the opening of its 50th property. The brand is now present in 20 countries, and more than 50 additional hotels are under development.
That milestone was reached thanks to a series of recent openings, including Hotel Rathauspark Wien - Handwritten Collection (Austria), Hotel Shanghai Hongqiao - Handwritten Collection (China), and Château de Mazan - Handwritten Collection (France).
In parallel, the collection plans to add more than 50 new addresses over the coming years.
"This figure of 50 hotels reflects growing demand for more personal stays shaped around authentic stories, with the opportunity for an independent hotel to find its place within an international collection and connect directly with international travelers seeking that kind of experience," said Jean-Yves Minet, Global Brand President, Midscale and Economy Brands, Accor.
"With a pipeline of more than 50 hotels and multiple signings under negotiation, Handwritten Collection is seeing strong momentum across many markets. Owners are drawn to a model that allows them to preserve their hotel's identity and history while benefiting from the strength of this collection brand and the Accor group," said Camil Yazbeck, Managing Director of Development, Premium, Midscale and Economy Brands, Accor.
Accor is the No. 1 European hotel group. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- operating hotels under management contract (70.9%; HotelServices);
- owned and leased hotel management (29.1%). In addition, the group offers a business of renting luxury private residences, as well as providing digital services to independent hoteliers, concierge services, etc.
At the end of 2025, the group operates a network of more than 5,600 hotels distributed between luxury and top-range hotels (Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, Pullman, MGallery, Swissotel, Grand Mercure, Mövenpick, The Sebel and Rixos names), mid-range hotels (Novotel, Novotel Suites, Mercure, adagio, Mama Shlter and Tribe), and economy hotels (ibis, ibis Styles, ibis budget, adagio access, hotelF1, Formule 1, Jo&Joe, Breakfree and Greet).
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