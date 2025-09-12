Hannover Re shares are up 3% in Frankfurt today, following positive comments from UBS, which adopted a 'buy' recommendation on the stock, with a target price maintained at €280, judging the reinsurer's non-technical skills to be 'underestimated'.



Hannover Re's resilience shines in a weak reinsurance cycle. Trading at a rare discount to the sector and a low premium to its peers, this does not do justice to what it deserves, the broker said.